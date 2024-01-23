



The cost of the electricity supply to the Torrevieja desalination plant for 2024 will be 55 million euros. The plant, which can produce 80 cubic hectometres per year, has an annual energy consumption of 296,000,000 kWh, which represents almost 25% of the demand that the Acuamed must contract to feed its network of desalination plants next year.

Thus, for every cubic hectometre produced in the Torrevieja desalinated plant, the facility needs to spend 600,000 euros in electrical energy. Meanwhile, the price of desalinating sea water can reach up to 1.3 euros per cubic meter, with the irrigators of Tajo-Segura acquire it at a subsidised price of €0.32 with the rest is assumed by the State.

This is a price agreed with the Government for the next ten years to compensate for the cut in the transfer.

Of the 80 hectometres of desalinated water that Torrevieja can produce, approximately 60 go to the Region of Murcia, which represents 70% of its production.