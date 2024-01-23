



In the January Plenary session Cambiemos Orihuela will present details of an Alternative Communication Systems for people with visual disabilities, blindness and deafblindness. The purpose of the motion is to create an agreement with the Once Foundation, so that all municipal buildings and museums are adapted to their needs in a similar way to the system that operates in the MARQUO.

Councilor, Leticia Pertegal said, “we must work towards the inclusion and normalization of people with disabilities, with a need for all places to be accessible and safe for people with any type of disability.” .

“We believe it is necessary to implement explanatory panels in Braille and also have a brief audio guide so that anyone who needs an alternative communication system can use it in municipal offices.

She added that as far as museums are concerned, “the “VilaMuseu” of Villajoyosa is the example to follow in inclusive museography and thanks to the Once Foundation, they have replicas of archaeological pieces so that through touch, all people can get to know this precious part of the arts.”