



Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa, PIOC, is holding its first AGM 9th February 18:00 at The Emerald Isle La Florida.

If you are interested in joining P.I.O.C, your local political party, who campaign for Independence, then do attend a P.I.O.C meeting 29th January 11.30am and the P.I.O.C Annual General Meeting 9th February at The Emerald Isle La Florida.

On the 29th January, you can register as a P.I.O.C Member, hear from the Founders what forthcoming proposals are to be discussed for Orihuela Costa’s future.

You also are invited to attend P.I.O.C’s first AGM on 9th February 18:00h to 20.00h at The Emerald Isle La Florida.

18.00h. 1st calling to register new Members and existing, to hear why P.I.O.C for the coast from your representatives?

19:00h. 2nd half of the AGM. P.I.O.C. Members only can attend to take part in the Annual General Meeting and vote for your representatives, for your future and generations to come.

Together, we are fighting for self-governance for residents of Orihuela Costa, where your taxes will be spent on improvements to our infrastructure and Social Welfare Services. Maintenance of schools, play parks, roads and beaches, not forgetting the need for a Library and Cultural Centre for our multicultural community of 117 nationalities.

Approximately 34,000 residents are registered on the Padron, of which 6000 are children under the age of 18.

The actual population of Orihuela Costa far exceeds 70,000 people living permanently on the coast, not all registered on the padrón, not registered to vote for your future.

P.I.O.C. look forward to seeing you at either meeting and working together for our INDEPENDENCE!