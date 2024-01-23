



The team at Specsavers Ópticas in Javea and Calpe want to thank all their generous customers, staff and local residents who got involved with their Christmas collections.

Thanks to their generosity, the Javea store was able to donate four boxes of food to representatives of Cáritas Parroquial Xabia. These donations will be distributed among the many families in vulnerable situations in Javea that are supported by Cáritas. This charity provides food and helps people with their individual needs, such as clothing, housing costs etc. They also run workshops to help people gain the skills they need to find work, and get out of the difficult situation that they find themselves in.

This food collection is part of Specsavers Ópticas Javea’s ongoing commitment to supporting this excellent charity. In 2022, they signed an agreement for the optician to donate one pair of glasses per month to the charity. This will continue in 2024.

You can find out more about Cáritas and the incredible work they do on their website www.caritas.es

The Calpe store raised €468.42 for the Akira Animal Sanctuary in Benissa, collected sturdy toys, leads and collars for the dogs and were a drop-off point for donations for the sanctuary’s charity shop throughout December and into January.

The funds raised for Akira will go towards their campaign to buy pergolas to give the dogs shade and plastic sand pits to act as splash pools during the summer, as well as to complete their new agility and training area.

You can find out more about Akira, or make a donation at www.akira-animals.com. You can also support the charity by donating or purchasing books at Akira’s Bookstall on Friday’s market in Moraira, or by visiting their charity shop, Monday to Saturday 10am to 1pm.

