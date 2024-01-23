



The municipality of Benejúzar will soon have two new Local Police officers. The mayor confirmed that procedures to increase the workforce were initiated some months ago which will allow the force to increase its staff, going from the 8 agents that currently employs to 10 officers.

As the mayor has pointed out, “this is an issue that we have been working on since the beginning of the legislature and that is of vital importance to our residents.”

The councillor for security, Vicente Cases, said that the staff expansion is due to the need to have sufficient staff, to be able to offer a necessary 24 hour service and to better cover holiday periods.