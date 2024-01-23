



Avoiding potholes on the Orihuela Costa makes obvious sense, unless you belong to the gang that is currently out and about painting new road markings, where one intrepid team, not prepared to let the holes in the road get in their way, simply painted across the top of them.

It reminds me of a story I read a number of years ago, back in 2015 in fact, where a British road artist known as Wanksy gained brief fame for chalking penises over potholes.

Within 48 hours of Wanksy giving the bumpy roads of Ramsbottom, Manchester, an X-rated makeover, the potholes had been filled in. Nothing like some genitalia to light a fire under the council’s bum.

Something we might consider on the Orihuela Costa, perhaps! I’m sure there must be at least one intrepid grafitti artist out there.

Main Photo courtesy AVCRL