



The Civil Guard has arrested members of a criminal group as they were boarding a flight to Poland, following several robberies with force in Pilar de la Horadada and Torrevieja.

The arrests were made at the boarding gate in Alicante airport as they were waiting to be called forward for their flight.

The group consists of 4 men, all of Polish origin, who travelled from their country of origin to different parts of Spain with the sole purpose of committing home robberies.

This group had prior information from local collaborators about targeted homes from which they stole jewellery and cash. Two of these homes are located in the region, Pilar de la Horadada and Torrevieja, from which they stole more than 30,000 euros.

After the robberies were committed, they returned to their country by air, carrying the stolen property in their luggage.

Following the arrest, they were all detained without bail having been charged for the commission of the aforementioned crimes against property and for belonging to a criminal organization.

The four men were also linked to robberies last year from properties in Benahavís (Málaga) and Casares (Málaga) from where they stole jewellery and cash worth 600,000 euros.

Police officers are also questioning the men about five similar robberies committed in the Malaga area in September last year

In the hand luggage of one of the men, agents discovered 52 pieces of jewellery and 4,480 euros in cash. They were able to trace the jewellery, to the robberies in Pilar de la Horadada and Torrevieja, and whose value exceeded €30,000.