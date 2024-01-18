



While Torrevieja boasts of the repairs and resurfacing that it is carrying out to its roads in the south of the municipality the company employed by neighbouring Orihuela to undertake similar tasks in neighbouring Orihuela Costa says that roadworks have been abandoned because of the lack of materials being supplied by the council.

The company, Zaplana Caselles, says that it has written to the city council twice in recent weeks but, as the problem of potholes on coastal streets continues to escalate, those responsible for providing the resources to carry out the work are simply ‘sitting on their hands’ in Orihuela City.

The company has said that they are currently unemployed, the only resource available to them being a few pots of paint provided by the police, so all they can do is paint the occasional sign or fence post.

“All this”, they tell us, “is due to the lack of Budgets, which we have been informed will be approved in February, but a minor materials contract should be made in the meantime, while the problem is resolved,” they suggest.

In the meantime, we can only assume that the potholes will just get bigger as the coast continues to be ignored by our highly paid councillors and their assessors.