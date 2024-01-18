



Cartagena town hall activated the framework protocol for action in environmental episodes of PM10 pollution on Tuesday, deactivating the alert a day later.

The situation coincided with the forecasts announced due to the intrusion of air masses of African origin over the Iberian Peninsula.

Particles are defined by their diameter for air quality regulatory purposes. Those with a diameter of 10 microns or less (PM10) are inhalable into the lungs and can induce adverse health effects. Fine particulate matter is defined as particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter (PM2.5).

The City Council is carrying out real-time monitoring of air quality, anticipating recommendations to the population such as prioritising the use of public transport, they say, with a three-level warning system being available.

Prior to this latest episode, Cartagena town hall was amongst many who objected to implementing controls of air pollution through the implementation of mandatory Low Emissions Zones, which are now long overdue and still being ignored, claiming that they had no need for such measures on account of much of their centre being pedestrianised.