



The Court in Valencia has sentenced a man to six months in prison, and a fine of 1,200 euro, for attacking, threatening and belittling an ONCE coupon seller, at a service station on the A7, as he passed through the town of l’ Olleria.

The evidence revealed how in June 2022 the now convicted man took two coupons from the victim and assured that he would pay for them after having a coffee. The man left the premises without paying the coupons and so the seller asked for payment, resulting in the man using offensive, derogatory, and threatening terminology towards both the victim, and in a general way towards anyone involved with ONCE.

The prosecutor’s report details that on July 2 they met again outside the same establishment and the defendant slapped the victim’s hand when he was trying to record the defendant’s gestures and insults with his phone.

The Prosecutor’s Office initially demanded a sentence of one and a half years in prison and the payment of a fine for a hate crime, two minor crimes of injuries and a minor crime of continuous threats. The man has also been sentenced to four years of disqualification from profession or educational trades.