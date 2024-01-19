



The Guardia Civil has arrested a 21-year-old man in Villena (Alicante) as the alleged perpetrator of 15 crimes of fraud through a well-known social network, “where he supposedly offered oil and vehicles below the market value to attract attention …receiving more than 2,800 euro” from victims located throughout the national territory: Toledo, Alicante, Cádiz, Córdoba, Granada, Huelva, La Rioja, Jaén and Seville.

At the end of September, the Villena Guardia Civil received information about the commission of a crime of fraud in the town of Santa Pola and whose perpetrator had established his address in Villena. The agents of the Citizen Assistance Area discovered that “this criminal act was not isolated, so they began operation ‘Gethsemani’ to clarify the facts,” as indicated by the Guardia Civil in a statement.

After contacting the victims, through a false identity, he provided a series of information to the interested parties to collect the money and, once received, he disappeared without sending any product.

A total of 12 of the business agreements made by the alleged fraudster were for the sale of oil. The suspect also made three other agreements, with similar ‘modus operandi’, offering moped and quad type vehicles. In total, 15 events for which he received a total of 2,856 euro.

As the investigations progressed, the agents found out the ownership of the accounts used to collect the money, as well as that of the telephone used to receive financial amounts through Bizum and managed to identify the alleged author.