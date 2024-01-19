With much of the service still operating with antiquated, polluting and less safe vehicles then their modern-day equivalents, Sueña Torrevieja has warned that “the mistakes of the Torrevieja government team delay the tender for the new urban transport service for another year”.
In a statement, the group explains how the Governing Board of 12 January 2024 accepted Sueña Torrevieja’s allegation to the cost structure of urban transport due to the errors of law committed by the local government board as a whole and the mayor himself.
According to Pablo Samper, spokesperson for Sueña Torrevieja, the chronology of events is as follows:
March 10, 2023, the Governing Board initially approved the cost structure and on August 25, 2023, 4 and a half months after the presentation of the allegations by another political formation, the government team recognises that the procedure for publishing the cost structure on the Municipal Website was omitted by mistake.
That fact means that this argument must be upheld, its publication ordered and a further period of 20 working days must be granted.
However, according to Pablo Samper, “the Governing Board of November 24, 2023, takes 3 more months to agree that it is published for a month, which is five days less than the legally established deadline in RD 55/2015 of February 3, producing a second error of law in the processing.”
The mayor of Torrevieja himself, by edict dated November 28, 2023, takes 4 more days to ratify the erroneous one-month public exhibition period, producing a third error of law in the processing.
On December 5, 2023, the cost structure for the purposes of allegations is published again in the BOP for a period of one month, taking according to Samper “11 days to publish this new edict in the BOP, producing a fourth error of law in the processing”.
The one-month period for allegations from publication in the BOP ended on January 5, 2024, while the period of 20 working days has ended on January 9, 2024, resulting in a violation of the fundamental rights of councillors and all citizens, by establishing a period of allegations five days shorter than the legally established.
Samper concludes by stating that finally “the Governing Board of January 12, 2024 has accepted the allegation of Sueña Torrevieja for the errors of law committed by the Board as a whole and the mayor himself”.
Therefore, the errors and negligence of the government team and the mayor himself have delayed the tender for the new urban transport service for another year and it has been 4 years and eight months for the time being, and this does not end here since, I suppose that the JGL agreement of January 12, 2023 will have agreed to a new publication for 20 more working days”.
