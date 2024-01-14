



First elections in 16 years after the current president, Germán Soler, has a rival, Carlos Carmona.

On February 11 elections will take place at the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja. The historic institution, more than 50 years old, will face its first presidential elections since 2008, for a vote about which its own existence and its continuity as the oldest tenant of the sea front is at stake.

The current president, Germán Soler, now has a presidential opponent, that of the lawyer Carlos Carmona.

The dispute over the management of the negotiations with the Generalitat to renew the concessions that allow the club and its 1,600 members to occupy their usual place in the port promises to see an intense debate between both candidates.

Germán Soler starts out proudly “having unified all the concessions (previously divided into five parts) and having an attractive investment plan for Valencia and promising for the future of the club” with improvements in accessibility, hangars, docks and the swimming pool.

Carmona, meanwhile, Soler’s former treasurer, is very critical of the current management, which he describes as “not very transparent” and which he considers only guarantees the survival of the Club for another five years.

Carlos Carmona: “We are in a transcendental moment and the life of the club is stagnant”

Candidate for the presidency of the Real Club de Torrevieja

Germán Soler: “I am obliged to get those 20 more years of life for the club”

Current president of the Real Club de Torrevieja