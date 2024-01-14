



The full schedule for the Torrevieja Carnival 2024 has now been published, and once again the event is not to be missed as it is set to bring an enormous amount of colour, glamour, music and fun to the streets of the town. The main events and parades are highlighted on pages one and two.

We also tell the remarkable story of veteran Dennis Padget who watched the detonation of some of the world’s first nuclear bombs from close by, dressed only in shorts, shirt and a bush hat, after his Commanding Officer suggested there would be no danger, and in sport, while CD Thader started the new year with a win, Glasgow Rangers fell to a defeat by a single goal at La Manga.