



Sometimes, usually when you least expect it, football takes you from the depths of despair to unexpected heights in the 90 odd minutes a game lasts. This, it has to be said, was one of those times.

Big contingent of Monte fans, including our new found “ultras”, with drum, flags etc. High hopes for the three points against one of the sides chasing us at the top of the table. All was going well until the game started.

Monte were sloppy and somewhat lethargic from the start, and, after 20 minutes we deservedly found ourselves 2-0 down and looking likely to concede at least one more.

Enrique, our new signing from San Fulgencio, looked lively but we appeared to be out of sorts all over the pitch.

But then hope. A long ball upfield, just before the half time break, evaded the Guardamar defence and Enrique outpaced them to slot past the home keeper. Game on!

The second half started with the travelling Monte fans expecting us to come out, control the game, score a couple more goals and bring the points back to Monte.

Problem was, nobody informed Guardamar of that particular scenario.

It must be said that the home side fought for everything and I can assure you that we lived through every emotion. Close shaves, good goalkeeping, poor finishing, great defending and the usual sprinkling of yellow cards. Even the home manager saw a red!

And then, as if by magic, the game was all square when young Anderson worked his magic, left 3 defenders on their backside whilst, according to the referee, the 4th defender brought him down in the penalty area.

Up stepped second half substitute Damian to calmly slot home. 2-2 and 5 minutes to go.

The game appeared to be heading for a draw when, deep into injury time, Enrique somehow managed to get into the Guardamar area and slot home through a forest of defenders.

Cue crazy celebrations from our players and supporters (Gocu somehow ended up in the stand hugging our fans), and wild, angry protestations by the home players who felt a foul had been committed in the lead up to our winning goal.

Two home players red carded, 4 minutes extra to calm the home players and still time for another mild heart attack for us in the stands.

The celebrations at the end between players and supporters were amazing.

Those that couldn’t make it missed something special.

The win ensured we stay top for at least another week.

We now have 2 home games, starting with our nearest and dearest San Miguel next week.

Match report by Eddie Cagigao. Celebration pic Marco Ferrandez. Team Pic David Winder.