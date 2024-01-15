



Last week, the CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary, met with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and detailed the company’s investment plan in Spain for 5 billion euro for the next seven years.

The airline’s investment plan in Spain contemplates going from the current 55 million passengers to 77 million, increasing the number of routes from 730 to more than a thousand in 2030, basing 33 new aircraft – more sustainable by issuing a 20% less CO2– and open five new bases.

For the benefit of balance, the increase in passenger numbers is 40%, the increase in the number of routes is 37%, and therefore the decrease in pollution of 20% is, in real terms, is perhaps not the decrease as they are trying to pitch.

However, environmental and planet-destroying factors aside, the Ryanair connection between Alicante Elche Miguel Hernandez and Barcelona El Prat airports will begin on April 1, 2024, offering three weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays (Thursdays from April to June) and Fridays. Starting in October, the route will increase to four weekly flights with the addition of an additional flight on Thursdays.

This announcement marks the return, after 11 years, of the route between Alicante-Elche and Barcelona by Ryanair. To date, the route between Alicante-Elche and Barcelona is exclusively operated by Vueling, which offers up to 5 daily flights.

With the route to Barcelona reopening, Ryanair sets a historic record by operating 10 domestic destinations during the 2024 summer season.

Vueling is currently offering flights between the two cities from 15 euro (excluding fees), and the flight takes just over an hour (excluding check-in and waiting times).

The train from Alicante to Barcelona takes a little over 4 hours, and according to train operator Renfe, is “the fastest, most comfortable and sustainable way to travel”, and prices start from a little over 40 euro.