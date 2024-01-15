



Here is The Leader daily briefing with the news from around Spain, things to do locally, the forecast for the day, and other notable events Today in Spain.

News Around Spain

In the global business and financial world, Monday’s attention is focused on the eurozone, where the Eurogroup will meet and the trade balance and industrial production will be published, both data for November, both of which showed positive results the month before. The week starts without notable macro references in Spain, but on a business level, Faes Farma, Inmobiliaria del Sur and Naturhouse pay dividends. All on a day in which the New York Stock Exchange will not open its doors due to a holiday.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, held a meeting at the Moncloa Palace with the CEO of Ryanair, Michael O’Leary. During the meeting, the CEO of the Irish airline detailed the company’s investment plan in Spain for 5 billion euro for the next seven years. The airline’s investment plan in Spain contemplates going from the current 55 million passengers to 77 million, increasing the number of routes from 730 to more than a thousand in 2030, basing 33 new aircraft – more sustainable by issuing a 20% less CO2– and open five new bases.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Economy and the CCOO and UGT unions reached an agreement on Friday to increase the Minimum Interprofessional Wage (SMI) for 2024 by 5%. This figure represents an increase of 54 euro per month more in 14 payments, that is, a total of 756 euro per year. The representative of businesses had wanted 3% initially, the Government proposing 4%, but the final agreement being 5%. The measure will be implemented retrospectively to 1 January this year, so should, pending final approval, be reflected in the next pay packet.

The PSPV-PSOE socialist group will hold the executive in which the machinery will be launched to hold the Extraordinary Congress that will elect Ximo Puig’s successor as the head of the regional body today. The general secretary himself, who has refused to comment on the possible candidacies, has indicated that the idea “is still” to hold the conclave at the end of February or beginning of March and that they would like to hold it in Castellón. He has indicated that he would like there to be “the greatest possible cohesion” and for the PSPV-PSOE to learn from the “mistakes of the past.” “Above all, knowing that the Socialist Party is at the service of Valencian society, of the majority of Valencian society, even beyond the party members,” he added.

The Guardia Civil has closed the investigation into the homicide of a 90-year-old man who disappeared last September in Ávila. After searching for the missing man, officers found a body, later confirmed to be the missing man, inside a drum covered in lime inside the vehicle of the alleged perpetrator of the homicide, his caretaker, when he was trying to hide the body in a farm in this town. At that moment the detainee incriminated himself, stating he was returning from the hospital with this elderly person, of whom he was responsible for his care and attention, at which time they argued, and he strangled him with the seat belt. The subsequent investigation revealed the carer’s partner was also involved and the pair had purchased two vehicles with the old man’s money and even convinced him to put a property he owned in their name. It has been estimated that, between the cash and the assets that they had appropriated, they would have obtained around 500,000 euro.

Things to Do Today

Torrevieja Carnival begins this Friday. We will talk more about the specific events nearer the time, but if you want the full schedule, you can find it on the website, theleader.info, and an overview in The Leader newspaper out today.

In the Casa de Cultura in Guardamar del Segura a collective exhibition of the works of young creators in different fields of plastic arts, photography, fashion design, and drawing is on until Saturday 20 January. A second collection, featuring “new perspectives” is also on in the same venue until February 4.

Local Markets

Monday is market day in Elche and Santa Pola.

The roads will of course be busy around those locations.

Traffic and Travel

With around 23,800 flights scheduled across Europe today, pretty much the same as last Monday, there might still be some delays because of the testing of that new equipment in Paris Air Traffic Control, but as last week progressed, around 80 percent of the effected flights were domestic. Their still might be some delays between the UK and Spain as aircraft divert over the Bay of Biscay to avoid French air space.

In France, there is also industrial action in the Bordeaux Air Traffic Control centre, but with minimum service guarantees, this is not expected to have an impact.

The World Economic Forum in Davos starts today with an additional 200 aircraft in the area as a result, the Zurich area most affected, but as always it could impact other routes as the day progresses due to aircraft movements.

Various military restrictions are in force as a result, and once again a military test flight will take place today and tomorrow morning in Turkiye.

Low pressure over the South of Scandinavia and Northeast Europe bringing moderate snowfall in Northern UK and Scotland, Benelux, North & Central Germany, East France, Switzerland, Austria, Poland and the Czech Republic.

Road wise, there´s nothing significant planned but remember that if you are venturing into the mountain areas, which in some cases might be less than an hour from the sunny coast, snow chains should be a consideration to avoid getting stranded.

Weather

After the chills of last week, things are starting to warm up again, and over the next 10 days will have a maximum temperature of 23°c forecast on Wednesday 24 January, minimum temperature will be 9°c on Sunday 21, and the windiest day is expected to be Friday 19 where we expect wind of up to 36 kmph.

Notable Events

1724 Luis I is proclaimed King of Spain.

1798 Francisco de Goya begins to paint the frescoes of the church of San Antonio de la Florida in Madrid.

1810 Napolean’s brother, Joseph Bonaparte, leading an army of 80,000 men, arrives in Sierra Morena, Andalucia, to begin the occupation of the region. He later became King of Spain.

1938 During the Spanish Civil War, Barcelona suffers a bombing raid.

1941 In Rome, Alfonso XIII abdicates his rights to the Spanish throne in favour of his son Juan, Count of Barcelona. For a local connection, Alfonso XIII is responsible for declaring Torrevieja a city ten years earlier in 1931.

