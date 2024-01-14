



Jewish Community blessings over hanukkah lights

More than 20 members of the Southern Costa Blanca Jewish Community met on 14th. December to celebrate the last night of Chanukah.

As the festival was much earlier this year, rather than the public lighting on the beach, the ceremony was hosted in the garden of the organisers. Everyone met during the afternoon to enjoy afternoon tea and homemade cakes, along with catching up with old friends.

Once the evening started, everyone went into the garden, where a prayer for the Israeli Defense Forces was recited. This is a little unusual, but was felt necessary due to the war in Israel.

After this; the prayers for Chanukah were recited in both Hebrew and English.

The menorah was lit, and songs for Chanukah were sung, after which wine and donuts were enjoyed by all.

Jackie Harris