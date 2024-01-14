



Smiling Jacks Golf Society El Presidente es el campeón.

Thank you all for supporting Smiling Jack’s golf society once again with a very good on a well turned out course. A big thank you to Roda golf resort for looking after us today.

A big shout out to also the Ger and Karen for looking after us in the bar today and to Julie for our wonderful food today. Perfection as usual.

Now for the scores: Nearest the pin on 7 Matt Davies, Nearest the pin on 13 was El Presidente, Nearest the pin in two on 15 was Chris ayres.

In second place with 34 points and no cigar was Matt Davies but the winner today, and for the first time ever, was El Presidente with 36 points and a handicap cut.

A massive thank you to Ger for donating a free Smiling Jack’s golf day for the raffle, the winner of which was Jackie.

Our next outing will be announced shortly.

Once again thank you all for supporting Smiling Jack’s golf society