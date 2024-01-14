



The first game of the New Year for the members of the La Marina Golf Society was certainly a chilly one. This week the members met at the Alicante golf course where they played for the “Paul Gibson trophy.” The course was in good condition and the greens were as tricky as ever for this Seve Ballesteros-designed course.

The day’s winners were Roy Harris in first place with 42 points, Iain Lyall in second place with 38 points and Tony Moore in third place with 37 points. The members all met back at the Sports Complex in La Marina where Captain Bill Stobo and the game’s sponsor Paul Gibson presented the winners with their prizes.