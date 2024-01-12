The full schedule of events for Torrevieja Carnival 2024, or Carnaval Torrevieja, to use the correct name, has now been published, and once again the event is set to bring colour, glamour, music and fun to the streets of the town.
The Councillor for Festivities, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, accompanied by the president of the Torrevieja Carnival Association, Paco Pizana and the vice president, César Berná, presented the programming for the Torrevieja Carnival 2024 at a press conference. Activities, music, colour and more, aimed at both locals, but this time with a leaning towards tourists, will concentrate the events on weekends, so that more people will be available to visit one of the most interesting festivals at the regional level in the municipality.
Furthermore, advertising investment has been made online and offline, to publicise Torrevieja Carnival across different areas of Spain, Alicante, Valencia, provinces of Murcia, Albacete and Madrid. The audience segmentation has been carried out focusing on people interested in parties, events, concerts, festivals, culture, leisure, fun, entertainment within the social concept and carnivals, who might then be interested in giving Carnaval Torrevieja a try this year.
Torrevieja Carnival 2024 Schedule of Events
Friday 26 January 2024
The starting signal for the festivities will take place on Friday, January 26, at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre, with the proclamation given by the famous actress and presenter, Sara Escudero. She is known for participating as a co-host and collaborator in countless national television programs, such as Zapeando, Club de la Comedio or Intermedio, and films such as “Padre no hay mas que uno” or “Actos por partes”. At this event, the documentary summary of the latest edition of the Torrevieja carnival will be premiered, where troupes and participants will be able to be a living part of this great party.
Saturday 27 January 2024
The next day, Saturday, January 27, at the Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja and, for the first time in the history of the Carnival, there will be a double session. At 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., the Coronation of the Carnival Queens and Kings will take place. This year the children’s crown is held by the young Irene del Monte, the second Carnival King Damián Bear and our Senior Queen, Eva Viuda, will present us with their spectacular fantasies prepared to dazzle during these carnivals. In addition, the Golden Shield of the Carnival will be awarded to Mª Teresa Moreno, “Mari Tere la del Tiburón”, a historic comparsista and participant in numerous editions of the Torrevieja carnival.
Sunday 28 January 2024
On Sunday, January 28, the Carnival moves to La Mata (Plaza Encarnación Puchol) to celebrate the II Carnival Paella Competition.
At 12:00 p.m. the 3rd edition of the Animal Carnival will take place, where animal shelters and associations will have their space to make possible the promotion of animal adoption. The day will be completed with a giant paella, entertainment for the little ones, musical performances and a gift raffle.
Friday 2 February 2024
The second weekend begins on Friday, February 2, with the celebration of the V Quedada Carnavalera, where the carnival parades will begin.
Saturday 3 February 2024
On Saturday, February 3, the Torrevieja International Auditorium will open its doors to the XV Drag Queen Gala “Ciudad de Torrevieja”, where Drag Queens from all over Spain will perform their best show to a dedicated audience, with the aim of winning the Drag Queen crown 2024. This year, this fantastic gala, one of the most relevant in Spain, will once again be directed and presented by “La Plexy”, official presenter of Pride Madrid and will feature several top-level surprise guest artists and a jury made up of professionals from the sector and some famous people, who will surprise the attending public. Also this year, the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association has increased the prizes for the winners.
Tickets can be purchased, starting Friday, January 12, through the Cultura Torrevieja website ( www.culturatorrevieja.com ) and at the municipal box office, at the price of €10.
Sunday 4 February 2024 – KEY DATE
And with the Drag Queen hangover, the city will put on those costumes and fantasies that they have been working with enthusiasm for a year, to launch themselves to fill the main artery of the town, in a tide of light, colour, rhinestones, feathers, but, above all, lots of rhythm. It will be on Sunday, February 4, when the thousands of carnival participants will parade participating in the Torrevieja Grand Carnival Parade Contest. Starting at 4:00 p.m., from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, the tide that makes up the 30 troupes of the Torrevieja carnival, will begin this parade to the rhythm of choreographies. As has been the case in recent editions, the spectacular “Exhibition Area” will culminate this magnificent parade, with the staging of each of the fantasies and costumes. A jury made up of 7 members, professionals and lovers of the world of carnival, sewing and makeup, will be in charge of evaluating and deciding the awarding of the awards.
Thursday 8 February 2024
The following week begins on Wednesday and Thursday, with several troupes performing shows and dances in various schools in our municipality. That same Thursday, February 8, the traditional Seniors Carnival will be held at the Municipal Leisure Centre (CMO), where our elders will dance in their best costumes and closing the event with the presentation of prizes for the best costume.
Friday 9 February 2024 – KEY DATE
It will be on Friday, February 9, when the carnival takes to the streets again, this time it will be the little ones who will fill calle Ramón Gallud with their costumes. The “Carnival de los Coles” is once again the moment in which the entire school community of the town parades showing those suits and costumes that they have made themselves in the educational centres. This fun parade will begin at 5:00 p.m., from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, culminating in Paseo Vista Alegre, where there will be entertainment, dancing and chocolate for the little ones to enjoy.
And as a great novelty for 2024, for the first time in the history of the Torrevieja Carnival, starting at 8:30 p.m., calle Ramón Gallud will once again host the 1st Parade Competition of Foreign Troupes of the Torrevieja Carnival. Numerous troupes coming from different cities will show off for the first time in their own parade, with their own sound and will enjoy the warmth of the Torrevieja public. For this historic occasion, the first two prizes will be decided by the traditional jury made up of Golden Shields of the Carnival and also as a novelty, the third prize will be decided by the Torrevieja troupes with their votes. Prizes that will be awarded on Paseo Vista Alegre with music and fun.
Saturday 10 February 2024 – KEY DATE
On Saturday, February 10, the “Grand Night Parade” will be held starting at 8:00 p.m. along calle Ramón Gallud, leaving from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre. With a more informal, fun and partying atmosphere, where troupes that did not participate in the contest parade will add magic to this spectacular and fun parade. It will end on the Paseo Vista Alegre stage, where the rhythm of the best local DJs will give way to the long-awaited awards ceremony, ending with a surprise performance.
Sunday 11 February 2024
The culmination of the festivities will be the “National Competition of Comparsas and Chirigotas” on Sunday, February 11, at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre at 6:00 p.m. Although that same morning, the brass bands will once again take to the streets of the centre in the 3rd edition of the CarnaBares.
The events will be free with invitation, which can be picked up at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre box office, starting on Tuesday, January 16.
The Drag Queen Gala will have a single price of €10 and will also be purchased at the box office or through the website: www.culturatorrevieja.com
Finally, among the activities that will be carried out, the Torrevieja Carnival Cultural Association in collaboration with the Municipal School of Photography, at its proposal and with the support of the “Joaquín Chapaprieta” Municipal Institute of Culture, will make a magazine with images of the different troupes and groups and individuals that make up the Torrevieja Carnival, photographs that will be shown, later, in a fantastic exhibition.
