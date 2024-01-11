



Torrevieja is the setting for Marc Romero’s new film starring Macarena Gómez. Shooting got underway last Tuesday and continued in the town all week prior to moving on to Martos in Jaén.

The plot of this thriller will focus on Manuela, played by Macarena Gómez, a woman who, after the disappearance of her son in a shopping centre on Christmas Eve, goes in search of him using every means available at her disposal.

Also starring in the film are Roberto Álamo and Emma Suárez. In addition, Boré Buika, Ciro Miró, Alex Sorian Brown and the singer Álex Ubago, also features as he makes the leap to the big screen.

Romero said that he chose Torrevieja as one of the sets for his work due to the spectacular nature of its landscapes, especially the Lagunas de la Mata and Torrevieja natural park. “The Torrevieja Salt Flats and their picturesque views of the enormous mountains of salt surrounded by purple waters are etched in my memory forever,” he said.

On the Instagram accounts of Marc Romero and the film, Hora y Veinte, Time and Twenty, it was possible to find out a little more about the areas of the city where the filming was taking place. On the first day, Tuesday, they worked in the facilities of the city’s municipal swimming pool, while on Wednesday, the teams moved to the Salinas de Torrevieja Natural Park.