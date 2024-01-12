



On the roads of Spain, coinciding with the weekends of the winter months, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, national roads, and motorways towards rest areas, second homes and mountain areas for practicing winter sports.

FRIDAY

Movements out of large urban centres and increased circulation on the main communication routes towards rest areas, second homes and mountain areas, the least favourable time being between 7 and 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Travel out of large urban centres, many of which will be short trips to recreation and leisure areas close to large towns, as well as increased circulation on the main communication routes to rest areas, second homes and mountain areas, the busiest times being between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Movements in the entrance direction to the large urban centres along the main communication road axes that channel the entire return movement, in particular on motorways, as well as along the access roads to areas of mountain with winter sports practice, at an unfavourable time between 6 and 10 p.m.

We have had snow already in some places, and more is forecast on Thursday. If you are going to the mountains, remember to take snow chains (click this link to browse snow chains on Amazon). If you come across a blue circular sign showing snow chains (see picture below), it is obligatory to have them fitted on your wheels before passing the sign. You are not permitted further without having them installed. It is both dangerous, and illegal.

Another top tip for driving in snow or ice conditions is to carry a bag of cat litter, which you can use as grit on the road to provide traction if you find yourself in a precarious location.

Live Updates

You can get live updates on both the weather and traffic situarions from AEMET and the DGT, respectively.