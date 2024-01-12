



Here is The Leader daily briefing with the news from around Spain, things to do locally, the forecast for the day, and other notable events Today in Spain.

At the end of the first full week, the evolution of the CPI in France and the final reading of the CPI in Spain will be known, which has shown in its advance data a moderation of prices in our country. In addition, the United Kingdom will publish data on GDP, trade balance and industrial production.

The Guardia Civil has dismantled a criminal group specialised in robberies with force using techniques such as smash and grab, and ram-raiding, with seven detainees credited with being responsible for more than 40 robberies in different establishments in the Community of Madrid, were using previously stolen large displacement vehicles. The detainees have more than 115 records for crimes related to property. Now, in addition, they are accused of several crimes of belonging to a criminal group, robbery with force in commercial establishments, theft of motor vehicles and falsification of documents for which, after being placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority, their imprisonment was ordered.

The courts in Alicante will begin to hear evidence from today against five members of a gang accused of cloning credit cards a decade ago. The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that the accused installed hidden electronic devices in the ATMs of the bank offices that copied the data of the cards that the clients introduced with the purpose of later making unauthorised charges in the current accounts of the holders. Four of the defendants face eight and a half years in prison, whereas the fifth has another year and nine months added for also falsifying documents.

The new rules would make it easier for persons with disabilities to travel in the EU by ensuring access to special conditions, including parking, in all member states. The proposed directive, approved unanimously, introduces an EU-wide Disability Card and revamps the European Parking Card for persons with disabilities to make sure that, when travelling for a short period, they have access to the same special conditions as those residing in that member state, including access to parking. Once the draft position is endorsed by the full house during the January plenary session, negotiations with the Council on the final form of the law can begin. Member states already agreed on their position. Being outside the EU due to Brexit, those residing in the UK would still not be covered by the EU directive, and so problems with disability recognition will continue in the absence of any form of agreement.

Spain´s Office of Asylum and Refuge received 163,218 applications for international protection in 2023, 37 percent more than the previous year and the highest number since the creation of the office in 1992, according to provisional data closed on December 31. These figures place Spain as the third country receiving international protection in the European Union. By nationality, the country of origin of the largest number of applicants has been Venezuela, with 37 percent of the total, followed by Colombia, and Peru. During 2023, the OAR has added the granting of the temporary protection regime to 33,928 people, which brings to almost 195,000 the number of citizens displaced by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in Spain.

The influx to shopping centres in Spain registered an increase of 5.7% in December compared to the same month in 2022, according to the monthly index of Sensormatic Solutions, the Johnson Controls brand focused on solutions for the retail sector. As a result, the total accumulated in the last 12 months reaches an increase of 7.4%.

Things to Do Today

The Pascual Flores pilot boat is open for visitors in Torrevieja on Wednesdays through to Sundays until 29 January.

For the weekend, there are a couple of concerts in Torrevieja, most notable being Sidecars on Saturday night at the International Auditorium in Torrevieja, and on Sunday, Café Quijano in the same venue.

Sidecars is a Spanish rock group originating from the Madrid neighbourhood of Alameda de Osuna.

Café Quijano is a Spanish pop rock band formed by three brothers, Manuel, Óscar, and Raúl, all of whom are singers. The brothers are originally from León, along with their father, who ran a musical pub called “La Lola” in the city centre, which gave name to one of their most well-known songs.

In the Casa de Cultura in Guardamar del Segura a collective exhibition of the works of young creators in different fields of plastic arts, photography, fashion design, and drawing is on until Saturday 20 January. A second collection, featuring “new perspectives” is also on in the same venue until February 4.

Local Markets

On Friday there’s are weekly market in Dolores, Jacarilla, Los Montesinos, Pilar de la Horadada, Torrellano (Elche), and Torrevieja.

On Saturday, you can get your bargains at the markets in Alicante, Almoradi, Catral, Elche, Moncayo (Guardamar), Orihuela, Playa Flamenca (Orihuela Costa), San Anton (Elche), San Fulgencio (La Marina), and Santa Pola.

And on Sunday, Algorfa (Zoco), Campoverde (Pilar de la Horadada), Corvera (Murcia), Guardamar El Limonero (Lemon Tree Road), Guardamar (N-332), Elche Mercadillo del Martínez Valero, La Aparecida (Orihuela), La Murada (Orihuela), and Pilar de la Horadada (El Toro).

The roads will of course be busy around those locations.

Traffic and Travel

On the roads of Spain, coinciding with the weekends of the winter months, an increase in traffic is expected on the main routes, national roads, and motorways towards rest areas, second homes and mountain areas for practicing winter sports.

FRIDAY

Movements out of large urban centres and increased circulation on the main communication routes towards rest areas, second homes and mountain areas, the least favourable time being between 7 and 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Travel out of large urban centres, many of which will be short trips to recreation and leisure areas close to large towns, as well as increased circulation on the main communication routes to rest areas, second homes and mountain areas, the busiest times being between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

Movements in the entrance direction to the large urban centres along the main communication road axes that channel the entire return movement, in particular on motorways, as well as along the access roads to areas of mountain with winter sports practice, at an unfavourable time between 6 and 10 p.m.

We have had snow already in some places, and more is forecast on Thursday. If you are going to the mountains, remember to take snow chains (click this link to browse snow chains on Amazon). If you come across a blue circular sign showing snow chains, it is obligatory to have them fitted on your wheels before passing the sign. You are not permitted further without having them installed. It is both dangerous, and illegal.

Another top tip for driving in snow or ice conditions is to carry a bag of cat litter, which you can use as grit on the road to provide traction if you find yourself in a precarious location.

Weekend Weather

Still a bit nippy, but mostly stable, that´s the general forecast for the weekend, for the next 10 days will have maximum temperature of 21°c on Monday, minimum of 9°c next Saturday, and the windiest day is expected to be next Friday with gusts of up to 39 kmph.

Notable Events

Final thing, which we will talk about nearer the time, but on Wednesday next week, the religions feast of San Anton de Abad is celebrated in Spain, and other countries. The significance of this event is it is when churches are opened to give blessings to animals, so in various locations there will be special masses, both on Wednesday, and in some places, the weekends either side.

