



Although the vast majority of Brits are no longer eligible to vote in the European Elections, there are a few who still retain the right, such as those with Irish passports, or Brits who have become nationals in a European country, such as Spain (Nationality being very different from residency), time is running out for those who need to make their initial right-to-vote registration, which should be done by the end of this month.

Torrevieja’s Councillor for International Residents, Gitte Lund Thomsen, has donned the hat of another department she runs, that of European Relations, and has been touring local groups in the are to be on hand to give advice about the process and ensure that everything is administratively in place for the elections which will take place in June.

If you have any questions or doubts about the process, or your eligibility, Gitte and her team are on hand in the municipal offices, and are able to answer you in a multitude of languages, so all you have to do is contact the office, the easiest way of doing this being by email to eu@torrevieja.eu, but you can also telephone 600 341 431.

Remember though, if you are one of the many UK citizens who have retained your nationality and passport post Brexit, you are not eligible to vote.