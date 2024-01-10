



Be More Flexible, Mobile and Pain Free

At the Sophia Wellness Centre there are six Easytone seats and six Powertone beds in a circuit that takes 35 minutes to complete, ideally twice or three times a week. There are also two seats designed to help people with serious mobility problems following stroke, heart attack or paralysis.

In addition, there are three vibration plates to improve circulation and help those with diabetes, posture, and circulation issues. Unlike a regular gym, you don’t need special clothing. You don’t need to train hard or perspire and ache all over, you don’t even need to shower after a session. Toning is exercise, but it is EASY exercise.

While the comfortable machines are moving your muscles you can choose to just lie there and do nothing while you are being exercised but if you put in some effort in you can gain more from your routine than those who can’t or don’t want to. Training will be given on your first visit and more information will be given as you progress.

Improvement in your mobility and overall flexibility is apparent very soon after beginning and within one month you will be amazed at the things you can do that were painful, or practically impossible to do, before you started the program.

Try it yourself, for FREE. Call or whatsapp 639 951 018 for a suitable time. You can bring a friend. All you need to bring with you, for hygiene reasons is a bath towel and a pair of socks. Your free trial will take a maximum of one hour. Toning or Power Assisted Exercise is a totally different concept to traditional gyms where you work the machine, with Toning, the machine works you.

Toning has many benefits. Flexibility will return in just one week. One of the most important benefits is reduced muscle and back pain. Within two weeks you will feel much greater mobility. You will be able to walk or climb stairs with increased flexibility of movement.

Regular exercise, twice or three times a week, at the Sophia Wellness Toning centre will improve your quality of life enormously. Within one month you will be enjoying life in the same way you would have 20 years ago. Don’t just say “I must do something” send a whatsapp now and book a FREE trial, you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.