



The best-looking commercial centre in Orihuela Costa is not to be found by the beach, it is not in the centre of tourist nightlife and certainly not in a vast international shopping complex. It is nestled in the old Spanish community of La Regia, close to Cabo Roig.

Although it is not a very large building; it was built to be pleasing to the eye with exquisite brickwork. There are no ugly canopies fixed to the building. Now, the Sophia Wellness Centre has turned 18 years of age it is just as beautiful now as the day it was born. English is spoken in every business.

Noticeable by its absence, The Sophia Wellness Centre has no bars or restaurants so no late-night business, it is a centre that thrives during the day and is quiet at night. There is never a problem with parking around the centre, even on market day. The main focuses of the centre are physical, social, and financial wellbeing.

Car drivers can exit the N332 at the Cabo Roig pyramid roundabout and follow that road (Calle Isla Formentera) to the last building on the left which is the Sophia Wellness Centre next to a small tranquil park. Many use this route as a shortcut to Iceland (Overseas).

This month a new women’s medical clinic called “Clínica Dra Ceballos” will open at the Sophia Wellness Centre. The Clinic will specialize in all matters gynecological and state of the art aesthetic procedures.

Also, on the ground floor there is a Movimiento Clínica Fisioterapia specializing in back/neck pain, nerve and sciatic pain, sports injuries, Pilates classes, rehabilitation, arthritis, posture, and shoulder problems. The German Dental Clinic can solve every conceivable problem so you can look your very best.

The dentists provide innovative aesthetic solutions for restoring, preserving, implanting, or cosmetically correcting your natural smile. Discover the highest level of dental aesthetics using modern technology customised to your needs. English is spoken throughout the Sophia Wellness Centre.

Since 2006 the 400m2 gym opens 7 days a week and occupies the entire top floor. Those who use the Beach Body Gym average over 40 years of age and are mainly English-speaking. The monthly subscription has not changed in 10 years, so it is the best priced gym in Orihuela Costa at only 45€ p/m including a free training program.

The additional 200m2 outside terrace boasts wonderful views of the area as well as a fresh-air exercise area most of the year around. The locker and shower areas are clean and private.

The centre also houses on the middle floor, a Thai massage parlour, gent’s barber shop, ladies’ hairdressing salon, nail technician, and a beautician. The Power Assisted Exercise (Toning) Centre is very popular with those who want to improve their mobility and flexibility.

As our population gets older our bodies are not as nimble as they used to be. This centre guarantees to restore flexibility and mobility in one month and will maintain that mobility and flexibility if you continue to use the centre.

There is also a rehabilitation section in the centre to help recovery from stroke, circulation, muscle-pain, and other ailments including heart-attack. You and a friend can have a free trial at the toning centre with a toning professional by making an appointment by whatsapp to 639 951 018.

The Sophia Wellness Centre is home away from home for Setrid, a private community club for Icelandic people, set up in 2017 with over 1,000 members. The mission of Setrid is to keep Icelandic food and fun traditions alive. The Sophia Wellness Centre also boasts a convenience store, a launderette, and the only 1,000m2 self-storage facility in the area.

Self-storage is very popular in Spain where homes have very little extra space. Each private storage unit is at least 15m3 with metal lockable door and lights on movement sensors. The whole facility is alarmed, dry and well-ventilated with 24/7 access. Contracts from one month are available with special 12 for 10 month offers available now if paid in advance.

On the first floor is our English, German and Spanish-speaking tax and legal consultant MajoNa who can help you with all resident, non-resident and business taxes, wills, inheritance, conveyancing, translations, NIEs, residencias, all legal and tax advice.

Golf Sun Spanish Properties are also found on this floor. Golf Sun were established in 1999 and are responsible for building the Sophia Wellness Centre. Golf Sun sell houses and apartments in the area, but don’t rent residential properties. Golf Sun are the most popular sellers and renters of commercial properties in Orihuela Costa.