



In 2023 Spain saw a considerable boost thanks to the increase in tourism, and if the first week of 2024 is an indicator, this year will be even better, with Easter already seeing a 46% increase in bookings across the Valencia region.

Between January 1 to 7 of the new year, double-digit growth has been recorded compared to the same dates last year in destinations in the provinces of Alicante – with the Costa Blanca – Valencia and Castellón.

According to a statistic provided by Hosteltur on destinations in Spain with the highest volume of reservations on the TravelgateX platform, the Valencian Community skyrocketed hotel reservations in the last seven days with 46.2% more than the same period in 2023. Not only that, but the data shows that, compared to the previous week – from December 25 to 31, 2023 – reservations for hotel destinations have increased by 87.9% in the Community.

Taking into account the ten destinations in Spain with the highest volume of reservations on the platform, Valencia is the eighth in this growth in year-on-year terms. Ahead are the Region of Murcia (+208%); Aragon (+88%); Community of Madrid (+57.2%); Andalusia (+56.8%); Catalonia (+53.4%); Balearic Islands (+52.4%) and Castilla y León (+50.8).

Reservations destined for the country have been advanced at a general level from January 1 to 7. Requests to stay in Spanish hotels – with more than 90 days in advance between the reservation date and the expected arrival date – is 37.9% in Spain. Countries like the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordic regions are some of the most forward-thinking international visitors and tend to book their holidays at the beginning of the year.

However, the bulk of those who have booked so far are national tourists (44.8%), followed by the British (27.5%) and then, with a considerable distance, Germany, Ireland, France or the United States. It should be noted that in the first seven days of the year, Portuguese tourists have increased their reservations by 221.5% and Irish tourists by 150%.