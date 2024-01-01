



More than 15,500 tons of salt will be loaded at the port of Torrevieja between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, with the merchant ship “Kristella” travelling to the port of Hafnarfjordur, the second most populated city in Iceland, loaded with salt, after a nine-day sea crossing.

The “cargo vessel”, carrying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda and 115 meters in length, will have 4,800 tons of salt from the pink lagoon in its hold, the purpose of which will be the melting of snow in the land of ice. It left the port of Torrevieja on Friday after a record loading period of just over 24 hours, thanks to the technology that now allows transportation directly from the extraction centre in the salt flats to the loading port along a pneumatic belt.

The Kristella was in Torrevieja along with two other vessels last weekend in the priority anchoring area for cargo ships. The “Missouriborg”, is a merchant ship of 137 meters in length and flag of the Netherlands, which will load another 6,500 tons of salt, and carrying the Irish flag, the ship “Arklow Rally” is located in front of the cantilevered promenade of the Levante dam, a ship which also exceeds one hundred meters in length and has a loading capacity of more than 4,200 tons.

The concessionaire of the salt flats – owned by the State – plans to export more than one hundred thousand tons of salt by the end of February. The campaign began at the end of November and since then a dozen merchant ships have arrived in Torrevieja, which has also seen an increase to the industrial activity of loading and docking large tonnage vessels in the Torrevieja port.

The year has started well in the Port of Salt, with the bells ringing and the dock white with salt.