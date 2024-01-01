



The Emergency Coordination Centre recorded a total of 1,401 calls, with reports of traffic accidents, poisonings and one death.

In the 12 hours between 9:00 p.m. December 31, and 9:00 a.m. January 1, the Region of Murcia’s Emergency Coordination Centre responded to a total of 1,401 calls that required the attendance at 920 incidents, 6 percent more than last year during the same time period. Murcia (343 incidents) and Cartagena (105) were the municipalities with the most issues.

Divided by categories, the most numerous incidents on New Year’s Eve were those related to public safety (145) followed by medical consultations (102), both figures almost identical to the previous year. Health workers treated 32 poisonings (one more than last year) and 43 complaints of noise were received. There were also 15 traffic accidents, of which 5 had resulted in injuries.

Among the notable incidents, a 45-year-old man was treated by the Emergency Department and taken to the hospital at around 9:54 p.m. after falling into a pool in a home in the Condado de Alhama urbanization, in Alhama de Murcia. The patient was rescued from the water by other occupants of the home. When the paramedics arrived, he was in cardiorespiratory arrest. He was transported to the Reina Sofía hospital in Murcia, where he was admitted in a very serious condition.

In Cartagena, around 10:40 p.m., doctors were unable to save the life of a septuagenarian, who died after falling down the stairs of his home in the Los Mateos neighbourhood. His wife who alerted the emergency services. Local Police patrols and an ambulance with paramedics from 061 went to the scene. Upon arrival, the injured party had already died.

Four people were injured at around 7:30 a.m., when their cars collided on the RM-F7 highway, in Beniaján. Murcia Firefighters and Local Police attended the emergency, where two people needed to be transferred to hospital.