



Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC, the priest at Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja, writes to report on Christmas in his church community and look forward to 2024:

“Each Christmas is a celebration of the Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ and each year it brings many blessings. We gave people an opportunity to fill shoeboxes of gifts for children that are helped by Mission Possible in Torrevieja and it was tremendous that we received around fifty boxes to give to the children at Epiphany. The generosity of people was really wonderful.

Lago Jardín Church, opposite the Dña Monse Hotel, was open for a Vigil Mass on Christmas Eve and the church was full with many different nationalities sharing in the celebration. La Siesta Ecumenical Church on Calle Granados had a peaceful Midnight Mass and we welcomed lots of people on Christmas Day morning.

In the lead up to Christmas we had a Christmas Quiz and dinner in San Miguel de Salinas, a Nine Lessons and Carols Service at La Siesta, a Christmas lunch at La Marina Bar and a really well attended hour of carol singing outside Lago Jardín Church. It has been a wonderful way to celebrate the birth of Christ in Bethlehem.

As we look forward to the New Year we are delighted that Masses in English will start at Lago Jardín Church on the second and fourth Sundays of each month at 1130 beginning on January 14th. I can really thank God for the growth in our church community – it is exciting! Masses in English continue at La Siesta Church every week.

We´ve just started an Instagram account and you can find us at @sspandptorrevieja. Take a look!

I´d like to wish everyone a very Happy New Year and pray for God´s blessing as we move into 2024.”

Father Seabrook has been the English speaking Priest in the Torrevieja area since 2015. “It is a wonderful place in which to be a priest and I am so thankful for being here.”

Father Richard A. Seabrook SSC

Priest, Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja

966 840 136 / 693 932 438

Facebook: @anglicantorrevieja

Instagram: @sspandptorrevieja