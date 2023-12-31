



What a great 3 days playing in the inaugural BOMO CUP

The competition was based on golf’s “Ryder Cup” with 2 selected teams of 12 competing in pairs and singles. The winners being the first to reach 14 ½ points.

The first two days were “Aussie Pairs” in the morning and “Hong Kong Pairs” in the afternoon, with every player playing at least once. The third day included everyone with 12 games of singles.

All pairings were secret until the start of each session. Tactics of “Who, When and Where” were certainly in play and the pairings resulted in excellent bowling from all involved. Conditions were a little cold to start but soon warmed up with every game. The results were a little one sided in the end but with 5 Games decided on the last end (unfortunately for the BO’S these were all won by the MO’S!) and two games tied the competition was fierce.

Congratulations to Dave Morrison’s “MO’S” (Pictured) who ran out eventual winners with 18 points to the 10 points of Pete Bonsor’s “BO’S”

Thanks to Dave Morrison for organising the whole event, we are already looking forward to the re-match.