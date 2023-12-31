



The Orihuela Chamber of Commerce now has a Digital Coworking office on the Orihuela Costa. The unit, which opened its doors on Friday, has 323 square metres spread over two floors. It is in a prized location, the old La Caixa Bank offices in the Cabo Roig Commercial Centre just off the N-332 highway.

The PSOE of Torrevieja has denounced the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, for lying in a plenary session and AEMET is warning of the start of the driest hydrological year since 1869 with local water stocks currently standing at just 19.1 percent.