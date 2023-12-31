



Manchester United are understood to have received a club-record bid from Getafe for their loan star Mason Greenwood ahead of the January window – but Sir Jim Ratcliffe is refusing to make a decision any time soon amid claims that Real Madrid are also about to enter the running.

The 22-year-old moved to the Estadio Coliseum over the summer, the small Madrid-based side winning the transfer race for the forward after Manchester United decided to loan Greenwood out. And having decided his return in United colours was too controversial, it was deemed best if the player rebuilds his career away from the intrusive eyes of the English media.

However, Greenwood’s spell in Spain has gone far better than anticipated. The Bradford-born forward has settled well into the Madrid suburbs along with his partner Harriet Robson, with Getafe focusing purely on his footballing abilities, rather than the controversies he left behind following his previous situation in Manchester.

That has been reflected on the pitch, with Getafe currently sat eighth in LaLiga, and with Greenwood very much playing his part. The player has scored five times and laid on four others from just 15 appearances so far, and has very much been the headline act of Jose Bordalas’ side.

With interest from the likes of Valencia, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, it would now seem that Real Madrid are considering a potential deal, giving Greenwood the chance to join arguably the biggest club in the world game, while not having to move from the luxury mansion in Madrid he has since made his home.

However, any offer is yet to arrive, although according to The Sun, Getafe have been in contact with United to present to them a club-record bid worth €46m (the current club record is €11m) to turn Greenwood’s loan into a permanent deal ahead of the January window.

Whether true or not, the speculation certainly underlines the serious progress Greenwood has made in Spain and reflects his status already as one of the league’s best players outside the regular big-three stranglehold.