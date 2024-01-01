



The Orihuela Ociopía skatepark has not lasted even six months without being damaged. The new facility, which was only opened last summer, is already covered in graffiti and has suffered damage due to the maltreatment of some of its users.

Cambiemos has denounced the state of the park, stating that “the PP and Cs coalition Government not only ignored this demand for years, but, once they decided to build the park, they put little thought into the design of the facility.

Instead of building a high-quality sports infrastructure, of an adequate size and to meet the need of all possible users, it was decided to construct three ‘skateparks’ but with an insufficient budget for each one and without any technical, urban, sociological and sports consideration, to maximize their use”.

The first to be inaugurated was La Aparecida, in 2021. This year, the second park, next to the Ociopía and the Palacio del Agua was completed in the urban area, however, the one on the coast, to be built alongside the Municipal Sports Centre, is still pending.

The Ociopía, in fact, was never formally opened. The PP-Vox executive found it already finished by their predecessors, the PSOE-Cs government and, as they said at the time, “summer was not the best time for an inauguration.” Of course, even before removing the construction fences, there were people already breaking into the park to test it out.

The current councillor for Sports, Víctor Sigüenza, recognizes that the facility “is much too small” saying that he intends “to improve it with more space and shaded areas.” Everything depends, once again, on the long-awaited 2024 Budgets that the mayor, Pepe Vegara, tells us are about to appear.

The skatepark contract was awarded to Cooping Ramps, SL for an amount of 112,951 euros (without VAT) in a bidding process that was marked by the withdrawal of the first two approved companies.