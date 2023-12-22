



“Mingle Bells” was yet another successful event at the Marina Bar Calle de las Rosas on Friday 15th December this time raising money for the charity “Cruz Roja”.

Starting with a delicious two course Christmas meal followed by Quiz, Raffle, Tombola, plus spot prizes and Christmas songs courtesy of the “Melody Makers” singing group who sang Christmas carols and songs. Santa Claus also made a surprise visit to give out mince pies which were kindly donated by the “Food Company”

Well known Scottish piper Donnie also gave us renditions of Christmas tunes before the raffle was drawn.

Organisers, David and Lorraine Whitney were more than happy with the 600 Euros raised for the charity, and would like to thank everybody for their support and kind donations. Thanks to the new team at the Marina Bar who worked very hard to make the event a memorable experience, also to helpers Mary Flynn and Donnie (the piper) and Wendy his wife for their hard work.

David and Lorraine have already got their thinking caps on for their next charity events for 2024.

The photo shows organizer Lorraine Whitney with food stuffs toiletries, toys etc