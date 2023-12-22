



The ecoparks will take much longer that the council previously stated in that the necessary transfer of the land to the Regional Waste Consortium is taking longer than expected.

The municipal Planning department is still working on the transfers, in the case of the coast, working on the reparcelling proposal necessary for its approval in the Plenary before actually making the transfer.

Meanwhile, in the case of the urban area, there are also problems. The Council is assessing the suitability of the proposed plots, one next to the Puente Alto industrial estate, where garbage trucks are parked, and, on the other, a plot owned by the municipal company Surpal, on the Montepinar road. On the coast, despite objections from local the chosen plot is in on the edge of the popular residential urbanisation, Lomas de Cabo Roig.

The council hopes to be able to carry out these tasks in the first few months of next year. From there, they calculate that, according to best forecasts, the urban and coastal ecoparks could be built by the end of 2024.

The deadlines given for the execution and for the ecopark model chosen by the Consortium is just six months. “The work as such will be carried out very quickly,” they say.