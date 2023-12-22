



Three companies, Portman Golf, Gestalia and Tragsa, and their administrators or legal representatives, have just been prosecuted by the Cartagena courts in what is being referred to as the ‘Balsa Jenny case’.

They are accused of depositing dangerous waste of mining origin in the Los Blancos landfill, authorized for inert waste only, and of transporting the materials “untreated, uncovered and uninsulated.”

The order states that the companies had committed a continuous crime against the environment and natural resources, by failing to comply with their obligations “in the treatment and transfer of the mining waste from Balsa Jenny to its subsequent deposit in the Corta de los Blancos, just 900 metres away.

The accusation goes even further stating that “the actions showed, at all times, a conscious, deliberate, absolute and manifest disregard for the legal regulations on the matter, for the ecosystem that surrounds the affected lands and ultimately for human health itself”, with all of them placed in a situation of serious risk.

The judge considers that these facts are accurate thanks to the investigation that began in 2014. He places special emphasis on the conclusions made by the Nature Protection Service (Seprona) of the Civil Guard.

The judge’s decision, however, is not yet final and can be appealed by each of the parties.