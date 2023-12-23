



Postal deliveries will once again be carried out to individual home mailboxes in six areas of the Orihiela Costa. This was agreed by the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), on December 11, following the request made last year by the municipal Council.

The CNMC agrees with the claim of the previous Oriolano government that the residents of the urbanizations of Dehesa de Campoamor, Cabo Roig, La Zenia, La Zenia II, La Regia and Mil Palmeras will no longer have to make a pilgrimage to the Playa Flamenca post office to collect their mail and will in future see it delivered under the same conditions as the rest of the Oriolanos.

The agreement was announced on Friday by Ciudadanos councillor Luisa Boné and former assessor Modesto Veloso. They said that the councillor had first requested the reintroduction of mail deliveries with an application to CNMC for the reversal of the declaration of special environment of these six urbanisations. That it was in May 2022, after collecting reports from a number of council departments and the municipal water service Hidraqua.

Boné said that “in order to reverse this situation on the coast, the municipal reports have been key because we have been able to demonstrate that Orihuela Costa is an urban complex separated from the main urban centre of Orihuela, and therefore deserving of consideration and evaluation independent of the main core.

She said that the fact that “the coastline has a series of services such as the health centre, schools, the secondary school, the civic centre, and even its own town hall was justified.” Since 2014, residents of this area of ​​the municipality have been forced to go to the Post Office itself to collect their mail.