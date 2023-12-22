



The mayor of Orihuela, Pepe Vegara, has said that the 2024 budget is finished and that he hopes to have it approved in the Plenary meeting to be held toward the end of January.

These would be the first accounts to be approved since 2018, the last year in which the budgets were agreed. The mayor added that he made a personal promise to push the accounts through and to have them approved and he is going to be able to keep his word.

The Orihuela accounts been extended year after year since 2018, which makes the efforts of the City Council and the different government departments very difficult. Credit modifications have been a regular issue of the new local executive of PP and Vox in order that they are able to make investments and ensure payments.

However, the opposition does not believe that the accounts can be passed after five years in which no local government has managed to approve them.