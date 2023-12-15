Christmas in Torrevieja will bring together a unique program for all audiences, as, for the first time in history, festivities, culture and commerce merge to experience a unique Christmas experience, with more than 40 activities in Torrevieja and La Mata.
The Councillor for Festivals, Commerce, Hospitality and Tourism, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, presented the extensive Christmas program that includes fun, dynamism and activities for all audiences.
The commercial element is a point to highlight in the Christmas campaign. This activity began with retail outlets being dressed for the occasion. In addition, the 20th Christmas Window Dressing Contest has been launched, where more than 30 commercial establishments have submitted their request to participate by dressing their businesses for the occasion.
Plus, 30,000 personalised Christmas bags made with recycled paper will be distributed throughout the commercial fabric of the municipality and giant illuminated bags have been placed at 3 of the main entrances to Torrevieja with the motto: “small businesses make Torrevieja great.”
An extensive program, with nearly 40 activities, that merges with educational, cultural and recreational-festive events for children, adolescents and adults has been scheduled, running until Friday, January 5, with the traditional Three Kings Parade.
Amongst the highlights will be Santa´s house, on December 22 and 23, both in Torrevieja and in La Mata. Of course, with Santa´s helpers appearing as he couldn´t possibly be in two places at once. Children will be able to deliver their letter in person, in addition to having more surprises, sweets, entertainment and… SNOW!
Also, on December 23, in the afternoon, we will have the traditional Grand Santa Claus Parade, at 6:00 p.m., which this year will bring important news with stories of fairies, elves, Mother Christmas and, of course, Santa Claus (unconfirmed as to if it will be the REAL Santa, or one of his helpers again).
On Wednesday, December 26, at 10:00 a.m., in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol in La Mata, for the first time in history, the synthetic ice rink will be inaugurated around the tree. It will be free to access and will be open to the public until Saturday, December 30 (inclusive).
On Saturday, December 30, also in La Mata, we will celebrate for the first time the popular San Silvestre Christmas race in its children’s category, with prizes for all participants. And in the afternoon, in the urban centre, the adult race will take place.
The activities will be arranged in different city squares, pedestrian areas, La Mata, cultural entities and local artists.
CALENDAR OF CHRISTMAS IN TORREVIEJA EVENTS:
Friday, December 15
, at 6:00 p.m., the traditional Christmas carols “Carols in the square
”. And, at 8:30 p.m., Oriental Dance by Paula Rayma.
Saturday, December 16
, at 6:45 p.m., we will enjoy the Motopapanoelada, accompanied by the troupe “Aqui hay Tomate” and the voice of Shani Orminston, to set the mood for the evening. In addition, they will be accompanied by the tourist train. There will be a total of 400 motorcycles that will collect gifts throughout the town with the aim of delivering them to Social Welfare and for all the children to enjoy toys this year.
The best decorated motorcycle will receive the “Tomás Ballester” award.
The departure will be from the Shannon cafeteria, at 6:00 p.m. and will end at the door of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, at 6:45 p.m.
At the end, we will enjoy the wonderful Shani Orminston on the stage of the Plaza de la Constitución.
Sunday, December 17
, in the Plaza de la Constitución, we will visit the Conchi Vaquero artisan market and local associations.
On the 18th, 19th and 20th
, they will be full of activities, children’s workshops and singing games.
Thursday, December 21
, after enjoying Divertijoven on Paseo Vistalegre, at 5:30 p.m., we will have the honour of enjoying the Casa de Andalucía Christmas Zambomba, at 8:30 p.m., on the Plaza Stage of the Constitution.
Friday, December 22
, at 12:00 there will be children’s entertainment on calle Concepción and at 5:00 p.m., in the Plaza de la Constitución, there will be a magical Christmas letter workshop for Santa Claus. In La Mata, at 12:00 p.m., Children’s Crafts Workshop.
In the afternoon, at 8:30 p.m., on the Plaza de la Constitución Stage, we will enjoy the spectacular voice of Lucía España.
Saturday, December 23
, at 11:00 a.m., in the Plaza de la Constitución, we can visit Santa Claus’s House.
At 12:00 p.m., the Christmas Characters will make their way through the commercial streets of La Mata, visiting all the neighbours.
At 6:00 p.m., the GRAND SANTA CLAUS PARADE will begin.
The departure will be from the Virgen del Carmen Cultural Centre, until its end at calle Concepción.
Additionally, at night, on the Plaza de la Constitución Stage, the surprises for young people will continue with concerts, music and fun.
Sunday, December 24
, at 11:00 a.m., in the Encarnación Puchol square in La Mata, Santa Claus will let us visit his Casita.
And, meanwhile, the Christmas Characters will visit the shopping streets of Torrevieja.
Tuesday, December 26
, at 10:00 a.m., there will be the GRAND INAUGURATION OF THE simulated SKATING Rink, around the tree in Plaza Encarnación Puchol de La Mata, which will be open until Saturday, December 30, inclusive. In addition, we can go down with Santa Claus’s Sleigh through the inflatable installed in the same square.
In the afternoon, on the stage of the Plaza de la Constitución, at 6:00 p.m., there will be Youth Karaoke. And, at 8:30 p.m., the Sette Voci will delight us.
Wednesday, December 27
, we will have a morning full of activities both in La Mata and Torrevieja.
At 11:30 a.m., 360º photo booth and snow cannon, in La Mata. Meanwhile, at the same time, the Christmas Characters will once again tour the commercial streets of the urban centre of Torrevieja.
In the afternoon, at 6:00 p.m., Magician Ortuño will do his magic on the stage of the Plaza de la Constitución.
And, at 9:30 p.m., Bervera’s concert, also on the stage of the Plaza de la Constitución.
Thursday, December 28
will be a very special day, because there will be many surprises and news for young people.
Friday, December 29
, at 11:00 a.m. a Youth Karaoke will be installed in the Plaza de la Constitución. At 5:00 p.m., Children’s Cantajuegos, in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol de La Mata.
At 6:00 p.m., on calle Concepción, Paseo Mágico de Luz. And, later, we will enjoy the music of the group Stolen, on stage.
Saturday, December 30
, at 11:30 a.m., the San Silvestre Infantil race will depart from Plaza Encarnación Puchol. And, in the afternoon, at 7:30 p.m., the San Silvestre for the adult modality will take place from the urban centre of Torrevieja.
At 10:00 p.m., Lemon Tree concert on the Plaza de la Constitución stage.
On Sunday, December 31
, at 12:00 p.m., in the Plaza de la Constitución, the Children’s New Year’s Eve party will begin. And at night, at 00:00 we all eat the grapes together with the New Year’s Eve celebration.
On Wednesday and Thursday, January 3 and 4
, the Three Wise Men of the East will collect the Three Kings Letters with the wonderful Royal Camp, at the door of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Torrevieja and in the Plaza Encarnación Puchol, from the 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
And we will finish on Friday, December 5
. At 11:30 a.m. Christmas Playroom on calle Concepción. And in the afternoon, at 4:30 p.m., the CAVALGATE OF THE THREE KINGS.
Not forgetting, for classical music fans, the annual Three Kings concert
in the Torrevieja International Auditorium
.
To conclude, Rosario Martínez highlighted that the Festival Department has carried out a varied program, the most extensive to date, which meets the needs of all audiences and also praises the importance of the city’s commercial fabric as fundamental piece of its economic and social development.
As an objective, she concludes, we continue with our firm commitment to the destabilisation of tourism so that on these dates our neighbours feel proud of their city, and that our visitors want to come every year to celebrate Christmas with us.
