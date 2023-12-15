



Montgo Golf Society played a Bogey Competition today ay Oliva Nova Golf Course. Sponsored by the Society.

The idea of this competition is that members try to beat the par for Oliva Nova GC using their handicaps.

The winner this week was our Handicap Secretary Sue Burman playing off 27 and she was 1up against the course. In second place was Sally Cottrell playing off 10 who was Par with the course and in third place was Stella Fox playing off 22 also Par with the course but lost out on countback.

We had two nearest the pin prizes on offer the 5th in 2 & the 16th and taking home the spoils was Gerian Van Ooijen & Caz Welch. As you can see it was Ladies Day at Oliva. Well done Ladies