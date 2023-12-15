



A slightly lower turnout this year did not deter the spirits of those that took part. All 8 league teams entered players, the final number totalling 30, keen and eager ladies. The beauty of this competition is that the blind draw means you get to play with ladies from other teams, adding to the fun and comradery of the night.

President Pam Horton paid homage to the sad passing of our fellow darters that we lost since our last memorial competition: Karen Winter, Paula Smith, Geoff Lloyd in whose wife´s name we play the Knock-Out Shield and also keen darter, Mick McGivern who helped us out with measuring throw lines and putting up boards.

This season the numbers leant themselves to a Round Robin competition, with three groups of three teams playing on 3 boards, the 10th team having been eliminated in an initial playoff. All but one of the 8 league teams had someone to root for in the 3 finalist triples, winners of their preliminary groups.

First up, Group A winners: Tipsy Tiger Pat Schofield (92, 100), Primadonna Mitch Halliday (82,D18) and Wacky Allsort Chris Greenwood (121, D4) took a 2-0 lead on Group B´s Gap Girlz Bliss Wright, Friendly Temp Ellie Attwood and Ladybird Angie Mullen. If they could have taken the 3rd leg of the best of 5 format, they would have seen themselves the overall winners. Bliss Wright, never to get flustered, put paid to that with D8 then D16-D8 and the 3rd and 4th legs, with little Ellie crushing group A´s hopes with D4 in the 5th.

Miss Wright´s trio could do no wrong thereafter, surging to a 3-0 victory (Bliss 10-D10; D2, Angie Mullen (D4) over group C´s winners: Ladybird-Kirsty Green, Friendly Chica and hot-scorer Helen Bushell (92, 80+ x4) and Friendly Temp – Ann Wharton (79). In the decider for 2nd and 3rd place, Group A´s Pat (121), Mitch (88, D2) and Chris (D2) nailed legs 1 and 3 which meant that Kirsty (D3) in the 2nd couldn´t beat them, with just 2 more legs up for grabs.

A well organised and very enjoyable night was had by all with big thanks to the Simon, Dave and Amanda of the Friendly Bar for looking after us; To Kim York-Fickling and her amazing raffle prizes and to everyone who came to play, organise or support.

NB: Wacky Allsorts are still looking to recruit new lady players from the New Year. Please contact Captain Shirley Stephenson 609878806 for more information.

Images:

Winners: Bliss, Ellie and Angie (clean sweep 2+2+3+3 – 10 legs)

Runners Up: Mitch, Chris and Pat (2+2+2+2 – 8 legs)

Third Place: Ann, Kirsty and Helen (2+2+0+1 – 5 legs)