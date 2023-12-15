



It was touch and go whether to fish the Carp-r-Us 14th December match, the last of the Summer/Autumn Series, on the Eden stretches of the Rio Segura or move it to Bigastro. An inspection the day before showed that the water was not too low but that both Eden 2 and Eden 3 stretches would need to be used.

There were too many large rafts of bamboo blocking the swims to place everyone on just one section. Arriving for the draw, the water in Eden 2 had gone down overnight whilst that in Eden 3 remained about a foot deeper making its pegs the preferred ones with peg 6 being by far the deepest. Peg 6 was also drawn as the lucky peg and, true to form, Willy Moons drew it.

The fishing proved very hard. The water dropped a good 6 inches during the match and its pace quickened. Trevor Morey on peg 3 caught a carp and barbel, plus miniscule mullet, during the morning but nothing in the afternoon. However, his bread punch and feeder tactic saw him win the Eden 2 section with 3.40 kgs.

Meanwhile on Eden 3, no-one was catching. Then, immediately before the final whistle, Willy hooked a carp of over 4 kgs which with some small mullet on feeder and maggot gave him 4.98 kgs to win the section and be overall winner. Tony Flett was third with 3.08 kgs and Paul Burton fourth with 1.26 kgs.

This left Willy as the clear winner of the series with 262 pints with Tony runner-up with 249 points.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com