



Torrevieja is relying on the sale of front-line building plots land to finance the remodelling of the Eras de la Sal, and repairs to the Levante Dam

The 2024 budget project will be approved by the PP at the next plenary session with the land sold to a developer for 22,691,658 euros, who plans to build four tower blocks of eight floors and another six of up to 23 floors at Los Náufragos, covering an area of 87,417 square metres, and which will finance half of next year’s investments.

The planned construction across from Los Náufragos beach will squeeze every last available metre of land and no doubt put an end to much of the sunlight currently enjoyed by the residents who currently live immediately behind the site.

The destination of the money

Among the investments that are committed to this future sale of land incorporated in the 2024 budgets, five million euros will be used to remodel the Eras de la Sal, it will also cover half of the budget to remodel the Paseo del Dique de Levante – a project that is in tender -, four million euros is destined for the remodelling of the La Plasa building and one million euros is destined for the replacement of the artificial turf on the Nelson Mandela football field.