



Alicante’s Provincial Court of Alicante has sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for raping, robbing, and trying to kill his former partner in San Fulgencio.

The accused, who pleaded not guilty, must also compensate the victim with 154,000 euros for the moral damage and injuries caused to his ex-wife as a result of the attack.

The events occurred on 2 May 2022 in San Fulgencio where he had previously lived with his ex-partner. The accused broke into the empty house through a ground floor window and stole cash and various other objects, valued at 4,108 euros.

When the victim returned, he hit her in the face and threw her down the stairs as he demanded money. The assault continued in the basement. He then took out a large knife and urged her to perform fellatio on her. The ex-partner refused, so he forced her into a bedroom where he took off her panties and sexually assaulted her.

He then tried to strangle her with her clothing. Believing she was dead he began spraying her genitals with a disinfectant to erase traces of the attack. However, the victim regained consciousness and as he continued to threaten her with a knife, he then demanded her credit card and its password.

She convinced him to take her to the bank in the La Marina urbanization in San Fulgencio to draw out money for him from an ATM however she ran inside screaming for help. The defendant ran from the scene and was later arrested by the Civil Guard.