



Fans of classical music, and those just looking to broaden their listening repertoire, show not miss what is considered by many to be the ultimate concert of the year in Torrevieja, the annual Three Kings Concert by the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra.

The problem is that the concert is so popular it normally sells out very quickly, but the good news is that the event has been extended to allow more people the opportunity to enjoy this unique musical experience.

For New Year of 2024, the Three Kings Concert will take place on both Saturday 6 January 2024, and Sunday 7 January, at the International Auditorium in Torrevieja.

The musical director, Jose Francisco Sanchez, promises to take you on a musical journey through some of the most popular classical pieces, which can be enjoyed whatever your level of knowledge or interest in the classical music scene.

If you are interested, you should book tickets now though, to avoid disappointment, and you can book tickets for the Torrevieja Three Kings Concert via the Cultura Torrevieja website.

At the time of publication, limited seats are available, so you really need to act now if you would like to enjoy this New Year experience.