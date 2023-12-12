



Despite the cancellation of an event in Madrid over safety concerns, and numerous arrests in Torrevieja for drugs offences, the organisers of the Reggaeton Beach Festival (RBF) are not perturbed and have announced that they will hold the event in the same locations in 2024 and add some more venues yet to be revealed.

In 2023 the tour passed through 11 towns with more than 30 artists, for 2024 the tour brings many new features and better conditions in all its concerts to elevate the audience’s experience, according to the organisers.

Last year’s venues are maintained for the 2024 Reggaeton Beach Festival tour, namely Oropesa del Mar (Marina d’Or, Castellón), Tenerife, Avilés (Asturias), Marbella (Málaga), Benidorm (Alicante), Mallorca, Madrid, Barcelona (this time at the Circuit de Montmeló), Santander, Nigrán (Galicia), and Torrevieja (Alicante), with new destinations promised to be revealed in the coming months.

The tour will begin, as usual, in the resort town of Marina D’Or (Oropesa de Mar) on June 22 and will conclude on August 4 simultaneously in Torrevieja and Galicia.

The high point of the tour will be experienced again on July 20 and 21 with a double date in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​anticipating being a historic event thanks to the expectation of thousands of potential attendees during that weekend, with the promise of breaking all the records set by the festival.

RBF is not only considered a platform for international urban music artists but also offers a wide variety of activities to enjoy with friends or family, such as water parks, dance classes, workshops, markets and diverse gastronomic options, including food trucks and vegetarian and vegan options, although the event has also faced criticism for not complying with consumer laws, and in Torrevieja resulted in the Friday market having to close and the subsequent loss of earnings for local traders on what would have been their busiest weekend of the year.

