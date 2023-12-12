Just two weeks after the demolition of the El Tintero bar kiosk in Torrevieja, it has been revealed that the provincial coastal department intend to finish the work with a repair of the concrete pavement, which has been partially damaged during the demolition, and reopen the site as a public viewpoint before Christmas.
The El Tintero kiosk was demolished after its former owners lost the court battle to extend their stay in this place where fishermen once dyed their fishing gear. The Chazarra family had been installed there since they took the reins of the business in the 1950s and the administrative concession lasted until 2011. Costas’ stated intention was always to demolish it, just as he already did with the José María kiosk on Playa del Cura.
