After a 12-year battle to remain in place, a little piece of Torrevieja’s history was set for demolition on Thursday, as the El Tintero kiosk was to be resigned to the pictorial history books.
The government team and Mayor Eduardo Dolón have known about the resolution to act from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, to which the Costas area belongs, for at least two weeks, but they had not made a public statement.
Torrevieja themselves are of course known for demolishing historic buildings, such as the historic cinema which was demolished to make way for the Municipal Theatre, but on this occasion they had tried to register the building, which falls foul of the coastal demarcation, by registering it as an Asset of Local Relevance, but his failed, as it wasn’t submitted in time, much like many of the town hall’s commitments.
The post Torrevieja Landmark Confined to the History Books first appeared on This Is Torrevieja - Torrevieja news and events.